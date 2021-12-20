Luxembourg, Ricardo Rocha, Belleti and more: Ronaldo reviews acquaintances on his return to Cruzeiro | cruise

One of them will be with the current coach of Cruzeiro, Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach worked with Fenômeno when he was coach of the Brazilian team, in 1999. In addition, Luxemburgo was the commander of Real Madrid, between 2004 and 2005, when Ronaldo was part of the “galactic” squad.

In an interview with ge when Ronaldo retired from the field, Luxa recalled the case with the phenomenon in the ’99 Copa America. Player needed to lose weight and because of medication he used diapers.

– There was a very cool experience and I have to tell. In the Copa America, he needed to lighten up. We talked, he said he was above and we put Xenical (weight loss medicine) on him. He had to keep walking around in that diaper. And he said: “Wow, mister, do I have to wear a diaper?” (laughs) – he told.

Another reunion of the now “owner” of Cruzeiro is with Ricardo Rocha, now Cruzeiro’s technical director. The former defender was Ronaldo’s partner in the Brazilian team, at the 1994 World Cup, when the squad conquered the four-time world champion.

The phenomenon, with only 17 years old, was accompanied by Ricardo Rocha, who is already more experienced. The player published some photos of that campaign in which he appears alongside Ronaldo, in the Seleção, on the anniversary of his achievement. (see below).

Another well-known name for the former striker, who works at the top of Cruzeiro, is Rodrigo Paiva. The club president’s advisor, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, also took direct care of Ronaldo’s relations with the press, before becoming CBF’s communication director between 2002 and 2014.

Juliano Belleti also made a point of remembering Cruzeiro’s base times alongside the now boss. The current fixed technical assistant of the Cruzeiro committee published a photo beside the Phenomenon at the base of the Minas Gerais club with the caption: “He’s back”, which in Portuguese means: “He’s back”.

