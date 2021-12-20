Man tattoos 95% of his body, but complains that he ‘scares women’

A 25-year-old American man covered about 95% of his body with tattoos and now says his new look scares women.

“Tattoos scare a lot of women, but other than that there’s no other reaction. Most people think it’s beautiful,” says Tristan Weigelt, in an interview with the Daily Star.

In the photos posted on Instagram, the young man shows a kind of timeline, in which in 2016 he appears with only one tattoo on his right arm.

“Nothing has really changed other than my skin tone. I’m still the same inside. And I don’t feel any different either,” says the young man, who despite being born in the US, lives in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Weigelt says he decided to become a body art adept right after getting his first tattoo. “I thought, ‘Why not? If I started, I better keep going,'” he recalls. His family, however, does not support the move. “My parents just hate me,” he confesses.

The most painful parts subjected to permanent ink were the armpits, face and feet. Even so, parts of the face itself, private parts and extremities of the feet and hands have not yet been painted.

“For anyone who is thinking of getting a tattoo, make the one you like the most! Do what you love and that makes sense to you”, ends the tattoo.