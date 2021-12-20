Marcelinho Paraíba’s team loses the final, and Resenha FC is the champion of the National Fut League7 | football

Marcelinho Paraíba’s team lost the final of the National Fut League7, played in Palhoça, Santa Catarina. The match between Resenha and SA Recife ended 5-4. The goals of the team from Piauí in the match were scored by Kelvin (3), Neguin Jr and Vitor Bolt. Macaé (2), Chiclete and Coringa scored the goals for SA Recife. The team from Piauí was champion of the tournament for the first time. With the end of the competition, the winning team’s record of games was three wins and one draw. Watch 📺 the highlights of the match in the video above.

PHOTOS: see images of the match and the party after the national title

The first half of the match started with Resenha FC on top of the opponent. The team from Piauí went up and in the first move, Ted Love was in danger. Resenha FC insisted and after a pass from Kelvin’s letter, Neguin Jr. took the lead and gave a subtle touch over the goalkeeper to open the scoring. That’s two minutes into the game.

With almost five minutes into the game, after a free kick left over, forward Kelvin took a left-hand shot and hit the goal. The team from Piauí expanded the score and saw its opponent work the ball more. But, in the last minute of the game, SA Recife made another mistake. In a ball recoil, the goalkeeper of the Pernambuco team was confused and Vitor Bolt took advantage of the leftovers to expand the score to 3-0.

In the second stage, with less than a minute of play, Resenha FC extended their advantage. Kelvin received a pass from Vassoura on the right side of the field and hit a cross without a chance for the goalkeeper. SA Recife reacted four minutes into the second stage with Coringa. After a pass from Platini, the player from the Pernambuco team completed it to the net.

Macaé dropped to 4-2 with a providential touch inside the area after an attack by SA Recife. Kelvin scored his third goal of the match and extended the lead to 5-2 after Ted Love’s individual play and the player’s touch to the player’s goal. Chiclete, from SA Recife, made the third of the Pernambuco team after a quick exchange of passes – 5 to 3. The game gained emotion in the final stretch and before the end, Macaé took advantage of the corner kick and scored SA’s fourth goal.

View the Tournament Champion Retrospect

THE REVIEW IN THE NATIONAL FUT7 LIGA

1st ROUND: Review-PI 4 x 2 SA Recife-PE

Best moments of Review 4 x 2 SA Recife by the National Football League 7

2nd ROUND: Review-PI 1 x 1 Avaí-SC

Best moments of Avaí 1 x 1 Review by the National Football League 7

Resenha ranked first in the group with a 4-2 victory on their debut over SA Recife, Marcelinho Paraíba’s team, and a 1-1 draw with Avaí in the 2nd round.

Current fut7 champion from Piauí, Resenha was vice-champion of the League Cup, in October, and was semi-finalist in the Club World Cup in the modality – only stopped at Flamengo, which was champion.

SEMIFINAL: Review FC 4 x 2 Chapecoense

Best moments in a 4 x 2 Chapecoense Review for the Football 7 semifinal

The team from Piauí dominated the first half, and the score was opened thanks to an own goal by Chape. Chin tried to steal the ball from Neguin, but pushed it towards the crossbar itself. Then, Kelvin extended to Resenha with a good left-hand shot from the back of the defense.

Massa scored for Chape and gave hope to Santa Catarina, but, before the half-time whistle, Ranielson scored after a free kick and made Resenha more comfortable on the field.

On the way back to the second half, Chape pressed as they could and only found their second goal in the 21st minute with Chin, who redeemed himself from the goal scored by him in the game. The reaction stopped there, and Chapecoense said goodbye to the title when Kelvin closed the score with the beautiful assistance of Ted Love.

