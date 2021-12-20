Marcinho asks for another chance at Botafogo, talks about the future and admits that he owes: ‘I missed a lot’

Hired by Botafogo at the beginning of the season, Marcinho ended up not doing what he expected and was loaned to Vitória during Serie B. The attacking midfielder, who arrived with the support of coach Marcelo Chamusca, played only 16 games with the Alvinegra shirt, has a long contract, but may not remain. The player, however, asked for one more chance.

– I would very much like Enderson to count on me on his return, because I want to demonstrate. I think I have my value and I was able to demonstrate something because Botafogo is a giant club. But it’s a decision that doesn’t come from me. You have to decide together. We have until the beginning of the year to be able to decide. And that’s more or less that. I think you have to wait to see what happens this rest of the year to make the decisions together – said Marcinho to the GE, explaining how the conversations are going:

– There was a Freeland meeting with my manager. What he told me was that the Botafogo board had liked my performance in the second round at Vitória. I participated in 12 goals there, scored five and the rest was in assistance. And it was important to me too, you know? Within this appeared some proposals for Series A and Series B. The people at Botafogo made me feel free to decide.

Marcinho admitted that he didn’t yield what he could, but he also recalled that the Alvinegra team had been skating a lot at the beginning of the season.

– I don’t like to be transferring responsibility, no. I think I had some opportunities, individually speaking I didn’t respond, but it also depends a lot on the team. Also because as soon as I left, the team started to win and improved a lot together and, consequently, the individuality of each one appeared. I take my responsibility too. I think there was also a lot missing from me. But at the same time… we couldn’t make a good Carioca and we were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, so it weighed even more – said the player.

Marcinho spoke with Enderson Moreira when the coach arrived at Botafogo and admits that the lack of definition in relation to his permanence on the part of the Alvinegra board meant that he had not received opportunities.

– During the time I didn’t play for Botafogo I had been training well. Enderson himself took a part of me there and we had a one-on-one conversation. He said: “Marcinho, your situation at the club today is a little delicate, I can’t say I’m going to put you on now, but I like you a lot, you’ve been training very well. So it’s your decision to leave or not.” I was already training well, I was excited to be able to play. Only I couldn’t wait to stay there and happen not to play and miss the year. Because there was already the issue of the board not wanting me to stay so long – he concluded.