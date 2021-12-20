Marcinho wants another chance at Botafogo and recognizes that he owes it: “I missed a lot” | firefight

In the 16 games he has for Botafogo – 12 of them at Carioca – Marcinho knows he couldn’t deliver everything he has. With only two matches in Serie B by the Rio de Janeiro club, the forward was loaned by Vitória. Precisely because he spent a short time at Nilton Santos in the first of his two-year contract, Marcinho is aware that he has more to deliver. In an interview with ge, the attacker showed that he knows he can show more.

– I don’t like to be transferring responsibility, no. I think I had some opportunities, individually speaking I didn’t respond, but it also depends a lot on the team. Also because as soon as I left, the team started to win and improved a lot together and, consequently, the individuality of each one appeared. I take my responsibility too. I think there was also a lot missing from me. But at the same time… we couldn’t make a good Carioca and we were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, so it weighed even more.

1 of 2 Marcinho played in two matches for Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil, against Moto Club and in the elimination for ABC — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Marcinho played in two matches for Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil, against Moto Club and in the elimination for ABC — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

If at Botafogo it didn’t go well, at Vitória it was different. Despite the Bahia team having fallen to Serie C, Marcinho had a good performance, which pleased the club’s football department. According to the player, he is interested in staying to show the football that he was unable to show with Marcelo Chamusca. On vacation in Goiânia with his family, Marcinho now waits.

– There was a Freeland meeting with my manager. What he told me was that the Botafogo board had liked my performance in the second round at Vitória. I participated in 12 goals there, scored five and the rest was in assistance. And it was important to me too, you know? Within that, some proposals for Serie A and Serie B appeared. The people at Botafogo made me feel free to decide.

– I would very much like Enderson to count on me on his return, because I want to demonstrate. I think I have my value and I was able to demonstrate something because Botafogo is a giant club. But it’s a decision that doesn’t come from me. You have to decide together. We have until the beginning of the year to be able to decide. And that’s more or less that. I think you have to wait and see what’s going to happen this rest of the year to make the decisions together.

According to Marcinho, what worked at Vitória was the sequence there. When he arrived in Salvador, the striker was able to play more often, resulting in a positive vicious cycle of streak, confidence and opportunity. But before going to Bahia, Marcinho already felt good physically. He spoke with Enderson Moreira, who says he liked him in training, but that he wouldn’t give him so much opportunity at the beginning of the passage.

– During the time I didn’t play for Botafogo I had been training well. Enderson himself took a part of me there and we had a one-on-one conversation. He said: “Marcinho, your situation at the club today is a little delicate, I can’t say I’m going to put you on now, but I like you a lot, you’ve been training very well. So it’s your decision to leave or not.” I was already training well, I was excited to be able to play. Only I couldn’t wait to stay there and happen not to play and miss the year. Because there was already the issue of the board not wanting me to stay that long.

