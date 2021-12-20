Marcos Braz, on arrival in Lisbon: ‘Jorge Jesus is a natural option’

In Portugal to start a series of meetings in order to hire the new technician from the Flamengo, Marcos Braz, the club’s vice-president of football, spoke with the Portuguese press present at Lisbon airport this Sunday and said that Jorge Jesus, due to his successful history in Rio, “is a natural option”:

– I have a personal relationship with Jorge, for whom I have enormous affection. When I came to pick him up (in 2019), he believed in me and in the sports project I presented. I fulfilled everything I dealt with him, and Jorge is always a natural option, despite having a contract in force (Benfica) – said Braz, adding:

– As I said in Brazil, Jorge Jesus is not a project, it can be an option. We have not come to rescue anyone, nor any project that has been left behind. We want to build something for the future.

Marcos Braz also confirmed that he confirmed that Carlos Carvalhal (Braga), Paulo Sousa (Poland national team), Paulo Fonseca (no club) and Rui Vitória (recently fired from Spartak Moscow) are also targets of Flamengo:

– They are big names in the Portuguese coaching school. We came to resolve the coach issue. If it’s going to take one, two or three days, I can’t need it – said the VP of Fla.

Braz and Spindel start meetings this Sunday and should stay until the 23rd in Portugal for meetings in favor of a new coach (see more here).