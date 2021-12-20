Mariana Rios is bothered by Boninho’s note at Show dos Famosos

Mariana Rios interpreting the singer Sia (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

During the



Famous Show



this Sunday (12/19), on the



Huck’s Sunday



, the actress



Mariana Rios





he was not happy with the grade he received from



cute



. she played the singer



Sia



and chose the music



“Chandelier”.



During the





ratings,



Black Gil



and



Claudia Raia



revealed that they did not know much about the artist to know to what extent the participant had become her.

cute



agreed with her colleagues and gave the grade 9.9:



“A risky choice, because we don’t know Sia very much. This is a tribute show, which has the game of image, the attempt to mold yourself. I just don’t give you a ten because of that option. You put on a show of dancing.” .



Bothered,



Mariana





joked:



“There’s no more time to get a ten from Boninho. I spent the entire season and I didn’t get a ten. I’m going back to Arax.”



trying to console,



Luciano Huck



he said:



“Calm down, we haven’t formed the final yet. We’re all in the game.”



It is worth remembering that the artist released a song for her lost son. At the time of the incident, the famous woman was engaged to



Lucas Kalil



and took the opportunity to show a little piece of this new project to his fans.



“They say when you have a terminated pregnancy, you need to name your little baby and pray for him. I did that. And that’s my prayer in the form of a song for him. The last of my EP ‘Simply Feeling God,'”



he wrote



Mariana



.

Soon after, the singer made an open letter to the followers.



“I hope that through these songs you felt peace, joy and love. After all, all these feelings were a part of me as I wrote them. A kiss in the heart of each one!” .

