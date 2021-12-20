Marina Ferrari and Bil kiss at Christmas in Vila de Carlinhos Maia

Novel is going on (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/RecordTV)

what didn’t happen in “The Farm 13” it happened a few days after the reality show ended. Marina Ferrari and Arcrebiano, better known as Bil, were caught kissing at Christmas in the village of Carlinhos Maia in Alagoas this Monday morning (20).

Who delivered the lovebirds was the influencer and DJ Calixto, who is followed by more than 820 thousand people. Marina and Bil knew they were being filmed by him. “Top couple, see? Top couple of 2021,” said the musician.

In the video, Marina and Bil, who were already attached, look at the camera and answer Calixto’s request, who wanted the two to kiss.

Marina Ferrari and Arcreabiano participated in the reality show “A Fazenda” and left the confinement on Thursday (16). The influencer was in fourth place and Bil was runner-up. During the program, Marina had a brief involvement with Gui Araújo. She and Bil got closer on the home straight.

After leaving the reality show, Bil participated in Rodrigo Faro’s program and declared that the person who would have a relationship abroad would be Erika Schneider. “I have respect for all the women in the house, I made that very clear. If it was going to happen, before Lari came in, it would be with Erika.”

Netizens joked that Bil is already aiming for his next reality show: “Power Couple Brasil”. So far, the influencer has participated in “BBB 21”, “No Limite” and “A Fazenda”.