Mario Frias complains about vaccination passport in Rio and attacks Paes

The Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, reported on social media that his wife, Juliana Camatti, and youngest daughter, Laura, “were expelled” from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro for not having a vaccination passport, a document necessary to prove that they have their coronavirus vaccination up to date. He didn’t name the hotel.

On his Twitter profile, Frias said he was surprised by the hotel’s determination not to host Juliana and Laura. Without mentioning by name the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), the secretary referred to the politician as a “shit bureaucrat” who “behaves like a brothel tyrant”. Like President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Secretary of Culture has adopted a denial stance in relation to the covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m traveling for work, when I get the news that my wife was expelled from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, along with my 10-year-old daughter, because they didn’t have this criminal shit about the vaccination passport,” Mario Frias began.

“A pointless shit to have the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that while they treat the people like slaves, they’re out there partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels they are “, added Frias, who said he wanted to prosecute those responsible for “this act”.

I found out that this was because of a criminal decree, where a shitty bureaucrat behaves like a brothel tyrant. It’s unbelievable the direction the world is taking! — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021

I will sue all those responsible for this act. You will not take my freedom and that of my family without me fighting for it. Bums! — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021

In the same network, Paes answered Frias, stating that vaccinated people can have a lot of fun. “Here only vaccinated! Then you can have a lot of fun. If they’ll accept you anywhere…”.

Here only vaccinated! Then you can have a lot of fun. If they’re going to accept you in any place… In time: enjoy the samba from Vila in honor of the great Martinho! https://t.co/J4yGYCJEKH — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) December 19, 2021

Passport is a requirement established by the city hall

The requirement for a vaccination passport was reinforced by the city of Rio de Janeiro, through a decree published in early December, which mandates that proof of immunization against the coronavirus is up-to-date in order to have access to closed spaces such as hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and bars, among others. The measure aims to prevent the spread of the disease and also reinforce the need for vaccination.

The adoption of health passports in cities in Brazil began after successful campaigns in places like France, which saw the number of vaccinees grow after restricting access to certain places, such as bars and events, only to those who got immunized.

The measure criticized by Mario Frias has also been the target of complaints by Bolsonaro, who even threatened to veto bills that are approved by the National Congress on mandatory vaccination passports.

In October, former model and actress Mariana Costa was also disgusted when she was stopped at the door of a movie theater in Rio de Janeiro for not having proof of vaccination. At the time, she said it was “absurd” and spoke of “dictatorship”.

65% of Brazilians support the measure, says CNI

Amidst the discussion in Brazil about the importance of the vaccine passport, a survey commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) shows that 65% of Brazilians are in favor of requiring proof.

According to the survey, released last Tuesday (14), this portion of the population believes that commercial establishments and other places must require the certificate as a condition for customers to attend them. Only 22% are against this practice.

Data from the survey with 2016 respondents show, however, that the requirement is not yet widespread in the country. Only 18% of respondents had to prove vaccination in any of the places they attended in the last three months.

“Economic growth, the generation of jobs and income will be more intense as we manage to end the pandemic. Mass vaccination was crucial to contain the spread of the virus. In this sense, the CNI supports all measures that help in the fight to covid-19”, says the president of the organization, Robson Andrade.

The executive believes that the more the population and the productive sector feel safe, the better the business environment will be for the economic recovery.

Fiocruz defends vaccination passport

Researchers from the Covid-19 Observatory at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) released a new edition of the health bulletin on the last 10th day, in which they defend the vaccine passport as a fundamental measure, due to changes in the epidemiological scenario in Brazil and in the world regarding transferability and dissemination of new variants.

In addition, the technical notes of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) point to recommendations aimed at establishing a new policy on borders and restrictions, in line with measures taken by other countries that are considering adopting the measure.

The researchers claim that they maintain “the unconditional defense of the vaccine passport”.

“Most countries have restrictions to prevent the spread of covid-19 in their territories. Brazil cannot go against the grain, at the risk of becoming the destination of unvaccinated people, who pose greater risks for the spread of the disease” . They also note that the absence and quality of available data generate uncertainty in the description of the epidemiological picture. “There are problems with the data available on covid-19, incurring in significant underreporting”, they point out.

With the advancement of the omicron variant, with a greater risk of contagion, specialists see an even greater need to maintain control measures.