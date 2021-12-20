Mario Frias reacts aggressively after family is prevented from staying in a hotel

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Mario Frias reacts aggressively after family is prevented from staying in a hotel 0 Views

posted on 12/19/2021 10:37 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 10:42 PM

(credit: Roberto Castro/Mtur)


(credit: Roberto Castro/Mtur)

In a series of tweets, published this Sunday, Mario Frias, special secretary for culture, criticized a hotel in Rio de Janeiro that he said prevented his family from staying. The reason was the lack of presentation of proof of vaccine, a requirement that was published in a state decree in early December to prevent the Ômicron variant.

Frias used profanity to refer to officials who followed the protocol, claimed that his wife and daughter were “expelled” and promised “to prosecute all those responsible for this act”.

“A pointless shit to have the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that while they treat the people like slaves, they’re out there partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels they are !” he said in a snippet.

The city government tightened the charge for the vaccine passport. Since the beginning of this month, proof must be presented to access shopping malls, for example. The requirement also applies to indoor areas or with coverage of restaurants and bars, to stay in hotels and for individual transport in general. Vaccine is the main form of control for the increase in covid-19 cases.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonarism feeds possible Lula-Alckmin plate; read analysis – Policy

THE Lula-Alckmin alliance it seemed at first glance to be another trial balloon in the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved