Mario Frias reacts aggressively after family is prevented from staying in a hotel

posted on 12/19/2021 10:37 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 10:42 PM



(credit: Roberto Castro/Mtur)

In a series of tweets, published this Sunday, Mario Frias, special secretary for culture, criticized a hotel in Rio de Janeiro that he said prevented his family from staying. The reason was the lack of presentation of proof of vaccine, a requirement that was published in a state decree in early December to prevent the Ômicron variant.

Frias used profanity to refer to officials who followed the protocol, claimed that his wife and daughter were “expelled” and promised “to prosecute all those responsible for this act”.

“A pointless shit to have the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that while they treat the people like slaves, they’re out there partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels they are !” he said in a snippet.

Eduardo Paes is one of those guys, with a name on a contractor’s list, who should be in the dock. In our country, unfortunately, he has become a common mayor, with the temperament of a brothel tyrant. pic.twitter.com/ZI93Tcui7F — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021

I’m traveling for work, when I get the news that my wife was expelled from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, along with my 10-year-old daughter, because they didn’t have this criminal shit about the vaccination passport. pic.twitter.com/X9aOAEg1tx — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021 Useless shit to have the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that while they treat the people like slaves, they are out partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels that they are! — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021 I will sue all those responsible for this act. You will not take my freedom and that of my family without me fighting for it. Bums! — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 19, 2021

The city government tightened the charge for the vaccine passport. Since the beginning of this month, proof must be presented to access shopping malls, for example. The requirement also applies to indoor areas or with coverage of restaurants and bars, to stay in hotels and for individual transport in general. Vaccine is the main form of control for the increase in covid-19 cases.