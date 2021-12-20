Mário Frias says that the woman was expelled from a hotel; Paes responds: ‘only vaccinated here’ | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes and the Special Secretary for Culture (Secult) Mário Frias discussed this Sunday (19) on social networks about the vaccination passport in Rio de Janeiro.

Frias called the measure taken by the city hall “criminal crap” when reporting that his wife and son would have been “thrown out of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro”.

Frias also criticized the mayor of Rio, who posted a samba session in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio: “while the cariocas are caged, they feast,” the secretary wrote on Twitter.

Paes then replied: “Here only vaccinated! Then you can have a lot of fun. If they’ll accept you anywhere… In time: enjoy the Vila’s samba, honoring the great Martinho!”

Then, in posts with many curses, Frias claims that it is “criminal” to leave his family homeless at 9 pm, and that he will sue those responsible for what he alleges happened to his wife and son.

“I will sue everyone responsible for this act. You will not take my freedom and that of my family without me fighting for it. Tramps!”

In early December, the city expanded passport vaccination requirements. Since the 10th, the Ministry of Health’s system has been hacked, and until this Sunday (19), it had not been recovered.

Since then, it has been charged at more establishments, such as bars, restaurants, salons and hotels. Places that already asked for proof, such as gyms and stadiums, continue to require the so-called “vaccination passport”. (Check out the full list).