Mario Frias’ wife and daughter are expelled from a hotel in Rio for not presenting a vaccination passport





Mario Frias, Special Secretary of Culture, rebelled in his profile on social networks to tell that his wife and daughter had to leave the hotel where they were staying in Rio de Janeiro for not having a vaccination passport, a protocol in force in the city to contain the contamination.

“I’m traveling for work, when I get the news that my wife was expelled from a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, along with my 10-year-old daughter, because she didn’t have that criminal shit about her vaccination passport. Useless shit to have the courage to stop my family from having a roof over their heads at 9 pm is criminal. The most revolting thing is that while they treat the people like slaves, they are out partying and drinking, like the hypocritical scoundrels that they are! I will sue all those responsible for this act. You will not take my freedom and that of my family without me fighting for it. Vagabonds!” he said in a string of Twitter posts.

The city of Rio, in a decree published in early December, increased the charge for vaccination passports. The list of establishments where proof of immunization against Covid-19 is required has increased and, from now on, it is necessary to present the certificate to access malls, go indoors or with coverage of restaurants and bars, and stay in hotels and use individual transport services — such as taxi and apps.