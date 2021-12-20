Maurílio cries, coughs and reacts to the conversation with a woman in the ICU

Luana Ramos, a woman from the sertanejo Maurílio, told today in the stories that her husband reacted by crying and coughing to a conversation she had with him during a morning visit.

Maurílio’s wife says that he reacted to the conversation with her, coughed and cried Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I said that today was a day of victory, right? I went to visit him today and started talking to him, like we do every day, and then he started crying. He cried, his heart rate increased and he started to have muscle spasms, to cough,” said Luana about the singer’s reaction.

“I was even a little scared, but the ICU staff said it was very good. That it was a sign that he was listening to me,” continued Luana, in tears.

“I would like to ask you: keep praying! He’s already healed, folks. Now it’s just a matter of recovering. God has already healed,” concluded the woman from the sertanejo.

Maurílio, who is a partner with Luiza, has been hospitalized since Tuesday (14) after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition. The singer was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

The latest medical bulletin, released yesterday afternoon, says that the countryman had an improvement and “important evolution of vital signs”, although he is still in serious condition. The singer is 28 years old and is hospitalized in Goiânia.