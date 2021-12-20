Maurilio is transferred to another hospital

Hospitalized since Tuesday (14) in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia, countryman Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, will be transferred to another hospital. Despite having shown neurological and respiratory improvement last night, the 28-year-old singer remains in serious condition.

According to a note sent by the artist’s office, he has stable conditions for the transfer, which had already been foreseen since the beginning of his hospitalization.

“In the last 24 hours, it was possible to turn off the medications to maintain pressure, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period”, says the text.

Yesterday, Maurílio received a visit from his wife Luana Ramos at the ICU. She reported that she talked to him and observed reactions such as crying, spasms and coughing, which, according to the doctors, indicated that he was listening to what she was saying and, therefore, regaining consciousness.

Mauril was diagnosed with thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition. He got sick while recording his participation on a DVD in Goiânia.

Check the note in full:

The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who was admitted via emergency on 12/15/2021, with pulmonary thromboebolism, followed by cardiorespiratory arrest, and was admitted to the unit’s ICU, despite still being in serious condition. , presents stable health conditions. The framework allowed the transfer, as planned from the beginning, to the Orthopedic Institute of Goiânia (IOG), this Monday (20), where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer took place safely, due to records of favorable conditions.

In the last 24 hours, it was possible to turn off the pressure maintenance medications, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period. He underwent a cranial tomography this Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, having already been evaluated by the neurology team.

The operator’s team continues to root for the patient’s continuous improvement.