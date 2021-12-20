Mauro Cezar: What explains Ronaldo looking for Andres to work at Cruzeiro? – 12/19/2021

Ronaldo is acquiring Cruzeiro in its new format, as SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). The news was very well received in football, which is curious given so many doubts about how the acquisition will be and how heavenly football will be managed.

The first sign was curious and worrisome to say the least. According to the website my helm, Andrés Sanchez was invited by the former centroavante to join the Cruzeiro board of directors. Further on, he confirmed the invitation to TNT Sports and he explained the reason for his refusal: he is a Corinthians fan.

He was the president of Corinthians when Ronaldo made a deal with the club in 2009, it is natural that they still have a good relationship today. But in professional football, in an attempt to rebuild an indebted Cruzeiro, what would justify the choice of the name besides friendship?

On April 5, UOL Esporte published: “Andrés Sanchez’s term at Corinthians came to an end in December last year, but the consequences of his mandate still echo in the Parque São Jorge club. Sworn in in the first quarter of 2018, the top hat took over Timão with an estimated debt of R$476.6 million and handed over to Duilio Monteiro Alves, his successor, with a debt of R$956.9 million. A significant increase of more than 100.1%.”

Therefore, it is difficult to see a technical, professional reason for choosing such a name. But perhaps the explanation is simple, after all, debt he understands.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to Mauro Cezar’s YouTube Channel