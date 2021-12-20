Mbappé leaves PSG? Leonardo speaks of respect and gives a sincere answer when asked about the future of the ace

Leonardo said that Paris Saint-Germain have ‘still good chances’ to renew with Kylian Mbappé, who can already sign a pre-contract with any other club as of January 1st.

sporting director of the Paris Saint-Germain, Leonardo said on Sunday (19) that the Parisian club has ‘still good chances’ to renew with ‘best player in the world’ Kylian Mbappé.

The forward is linked to the team until June 2022, but can already sign a pre-contract with any other club from January 1st.

“We’ve always had a very direct relationship with her family, whether with Fayza [mãe] or with Wilfrid [pai]. We can say that there were times when we discussed more heatedly, but this is part of building harmony. If he decides to stay, he’ll stay because we want to. I think they are going through everything in silence. But it’s a tricky situation, in the sense that you’d like him to stay for a lifetime [em Paris] and that we have to respect [a posição deles]. I think there are still good possibilities [de renovação]. I believe in it,” said the Brazilian in an interview on French radio Europe 1.

“Kylian is so comfortable as the best player in the world that nothing around him has a real influence on his performance, his daily life or his mood,” explained the former PSG player.

“This year he is even stronger. People will think we say this because we want him to renew, but no… It’s above the club’s interests. at 22 [anos], almost 23, Kylian has reached incredible maturity. Everyone knows, we want him to stay as long as possible”, said Leonardo.

THE Real Madrid emerged as a possible destination for the French player during the pre-season market. According to press reports, the club would remain interested in signing the young striker.

