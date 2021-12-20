Mbappé ‘shine’ and still lets Icardi take a penalty, PSG dispatches a 5th division team and advances to the next stage

PSG easily beat Feignies away from home, this Sunday (19), and the dream of winning his 15th French Cup title is still alive.

THE Paris Saint-Germain debuted with the right foot in French Cup. This Sunday (19), at the Hainaut Stadium, in Valenciennes, the Parisians won the feignies, gives 5th French division, away from home by 3-0 and advanced in the competition. the match had live stream and exclusive through the ESPN on Star+.

The big name of the game was Kylian Mbappé, who hit the net twice and even set an example on the field, letting Mauro Icardi take a penalty, even though he was the team’s official kicker.

Biggest champion of the French Cup, with 14 victories, PSG is the current two-time champion of the competition and continues in search of its 15th title.

The Parisians also confirmed the good moment and added their third consecutive victory of the season (adding all competitions), increasing their unbeaten record to six games (4W and 2L).

Despite having spared some of his holders, coach Mauricio Pochettino still sent a star team to the field, with Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappé among the starters.

The big news in the starting eleven was the midfielder Xavi Simons, who made his debut as a first-team player at PSG. The 18-year-old Dutchman is one of the great promises of the Parisian club base, and is already managed by Mino Ray, same manager of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

Once the ball rolled, PSG had peace of mind to build their victory. On minute 11, the Parisian team even opened the scoring, after Icardi took advantage of a kick rebound from outside Sergio Ramos’ area, but the Argentine was offside in the bid, and therefore the goal was disallowed.

After that, the Parisians had a “little strength” from Feignies, who committed two penalties in the first half, both over Mbappé, which enabled the visiting team to forward the triumph.

The first was signed at the 16th minute, when shirt 7 made a good move, went for the mark and was knocked down inside the area. The referee scored and, on the kick, Mbappé hit hard, the ball even hit the rival goalkeeper’s hand, but entered.

On minute 21, PSG had a chance to expand with Mauro Icardi, but the Argentine striker missed an incredible goal. Even free inside the area, shirt 9 ended up hitting the post.

It was then that the Argentine redeemed himself 10 minutes later. At 31, Mbappé suffered another penalty, after being hit inside the area and knocked down. Shirt 7 would charge again, but Icardi asked his teammate to hit and had his wish granted. In the charge, he made 2 to 0.

In the second half, PSG kept the rhythm and, right away, expanded and made the third. Dagba, who replaced Sergio Ramos, played low to Mbappé inside the area, who didn’t waste it and made another one in the game.

With the victory practically “certain”, Pochettino took advantage of the final stage to give the PSG boys an opportunity, burning his five substitutions. Icardi and Mbappé, however, continued until the end and disputed the 90 minutes.

Best moments

Championship status

Classified, PSG now faces Vannes, from the 4th French division, in the 1/16th final stage. The clashes will take place between the 2nd and 3rd of January.

Fegnies, in turn, was eliminated from the French Cup with the defeat, since the clashes are eliminatory, without round-trip games.

The guy: Kylian Mbappé

The striker made his debut in the French Cup. It was two conceded penalties, two goals scored, and a brilliant performance, which made shirt 7 the best on the field. This was still the third game in a row that Mbappé scored twice in the same game.

Kylian Mbappé celebrating PSG goal over Feignies, French Cup François Lo Presti/Getty Images

Mbappé ‘tietado’ in the field

At the end of the game, several fans invaded the pitch and one of them took the opportunity to join forces with Kylian Mbappé. The image was comical, but interrupted by security, who pulled everyone out of the field.

‘Easy’ day to Keylor Navas

The PSG goalkeeper practically didn’t get his uniform dirty in the match, let alone his gloves. That’s because the Costa Rican was little required and made a single save in the entire game, 23 minutes into the second half.

Icardi ‘fuddled’ in the field

Despite having rocked the net, the Argentine striker did not have a great performance. In more than one opportunity, the shirt 9 lost clear chances of goal, and in others it killed some plays.

upcoming games

PSG returns to the field on Wednesday (22), at 5 pm, for an away match against the orient, through the Call 1. The match, the last for Parisians in the year, will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Feignies, in turn, played their last game in 2021 this Sunday and now only returns to the field on January 8, for a home match against Vimy, in the fifth division.

Datasheet

Feignies 0 x 3 PSG

GOALS: PSG: Mbappé (16′ 1st T and 6′ 2nd T) and Icardi (31′ 1st T)

FEIGNIES: Le Meur (Fernand); Marigard, Kouadio (Courtin), Diedhiou and Calderara (Mario Fereira); Obino (Lemoine) and Ouattara; Lachaab, Bensaber (Kevin Meunier) and Deparmentier; Sambou. Technician: Jean Antunes.

PSG: Keylor Navas; Kehrer, Sergio Ramos (Dagba), Kimpembe (Bitshiabu) and Diallo; Leandro Paredes (Danilo Pereira), Verratti (Michut) and Ebimbe (Gharbi); Xavi Simons, Kylian Mbappé and Icardi. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino.