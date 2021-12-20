MC Gui Announces End of Engagement: ‘More Tolerance and More Respect’ – Entertainment

MC Gui, former participant of The Farm 13, used his social networks, this Sunday (19), to inform fans that his engagement with Beatriz Michelle came to an end. The funkeiro admitted that his involvement with Aline Mineiro in the reality show was one of the reasons for the termination.

“After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside and after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided to end our engagement. All in a respectful and affectionate way. I reiterate my apology to Bia and to anyone who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts,” he said.

The singer stated that he still has the dream of building a family. “I remain firm and strong in my purpose, which is one day, with God’s grace, to form a family. I also take the opportunity to ask for more love, more tolerance and more respect for each other in life and on the internet. A big kiss in the hearts of everyone who cheered for me, my family and Bia’s family,” he added.

MC Gui and Beatriz had been together for three years and got engaged in September, a few days before the funkeiro entered the rural reality show. In an interview with R7, she told be organizing the wedding preparations, which should take place in December 2022.

