MC Gui is another single after ‘A Fazenda’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

And ‘A Farm 13’ follows the curse of the ‘Power Couple’, with yet another broken couple. After Dynho and Mirella, Sthe and Victor Igoh and Aline Mineiro and Léo Lins, it was time for MC Gui and Bia to separate. The singer posted an outburst on his Instagram and said the couple decided not to continue the relationship after a long conversation on Saturday (18). Read the release in full:

“Hi all. I’m posting this story here because I know that many people who follow me would like to know about my relationship with Bia after my participation in the program. The things that happened inside the house and also outside made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity. And after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided to end our engagement. All in a respectful and full of affection.

I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts. I remain firm and strong in my purpose which is, one day, with the grace of God, to form a family.

I also take the opportunity to ask for more love, more tolerance and more respect from each other in life and on the internet. A big kiss in the heart of everyone who cheered for me, my family, Bia’s family. Thank God there are a lot of good things coming out there. The year 2022 promises to be blessed”.

