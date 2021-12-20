Mc Mirella appears with open legs, covering the private parts, “lost Dynho Alves”

Mc Mirella used his Instagram this Sunday afternoon, December 19, to show all his sensuality. In a sequence of photos, she landed on a table and squandered her little marks on luxurious ‘lingeries’. the records had several likes and thousands of comments.

However, in addition to the praise, some netizens pointed out that Dynho Alves must be “crying” seeing Mc Mirella’s photos. “How much the dynho must be crying these hours”, said an internet user. “I died like cuckolds, but I wouldn’t let go for anything!”, said another, “I just wanted to know what goes through the mind of a man who cheats on a woman like that”, said another.

Dynho says he exchanged messages with Mc Mirella

Dynho Alves recently revealed that he has already exchanged messages with Mc Mirella after the end of “A Fazenda”. The dancer says that now the singer is calm and that she needs some time to think about things.

“I’m much better now, more relaxed. I was able to talk to her, yes. She answered me here, sent me messages here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens.”, he said in an excerpt of the message.

“All in God’s timing now. She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s calmer.”., finished.