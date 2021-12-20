Medical cooperative seeks excellence in quality

Unimed Paranavaí took another important step in the work of improving the management of the medical cooperative, always seeking excellence and claiming the certifications suggested by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), even if not yet mandatory. The cooperative obtained a score of 82.25 in the diagnostic audit carried out on December 14th and 15th, which already classifies it as level II – Silver.

pre-assessment – Unimed Paranavaí carried out a pre-assessment audit with the certifier A4Quality HealthCare, in order to assess the degree of implementation and compliance with Normative Resolution No. 440/2018, which established the Certification Program for Good Practices in Health Care for Operators , whose objective is to structure the primary services in order to contemplate the whole line of care for the patient, as well as providing internally continued education, satisfaction of the interested parties and the improvement of processes.

dimensions – The RN 440 comprises seven dimensions: Planning and Technical Structure; Expansion and Qualification of Access; Quality and Continuity of Care; Patient-Centered Interactions; Quality Monitoring and Assessment; Continuing Education and Innovative Remuneration Models, in addition to 63 evaluation items.

best scores – But the cooperative doesn’t want to stop there. Next year, it will work on points of improvement in order to obtain better scores and the intention of the Health Care area is that, between February and March 2022, the definitive certification audit will take place.

Closing – During the closing meeting of the diagnostic audit, held in the afternoon of December 15th, the superintendent of Unimed Paranavaí, Renato Vinícius Nishikawa, expressed satisfaction with the good performance of the cooperative and emphasized that the result achieved is due to the hard work of years , started with the feasibility project of the new service, in 2017. Also according to him, the cooperative has been operating commercially with the essential product aimed at Primary Health Care, considered by external auditor Christianne Jatene as a unique strength.

Acknowledgment – Moved, the Health Care manager at the singular company, Maikel Luís Rojas da Silva, thanked the Board for its support and the personal commitment of the team, which has always worked in a professional manner. (With information from Unimed Paranavaí)