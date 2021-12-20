Meta uses AI to animate children’s drawings; see how to do

Meta, controller of Facebook and Instagram, announced this Thursday (16) a pioneering technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically animate handmade children’s drawings. The tool, already available in prototype form on the website Animated Drawings, allows parents to send their children’s drawings to be converted into animated characters, “that dance, run and jump”, according to the publication.

While children’s drawings may seem quite simple at first, they do require a special kind of insight that can be achieved by parents or teachers, but they pose a challenge to AI. So the researchers combined digital data and intelligent algorithms to automatically animate children’s hand-drawn figures in human form (with a head, two arms and two legs).

In addition, the new tool interacts with the children themselves, by allowing them to download an animated video with their drawings, to be shared with family and friends. If parents consent, their children’s drawings can be used to improve the AI ​​model through the machine learning process.

Step by step animation of children’s cartoons

Source: Meta/Disclosure.Source: Meta

The goal of the Meta researchers was to build an AI tool capable of isolating the human figures present in children’s drawings and automatically animating them. This action is complicated because the figure often blends in with other similar colored elements on the page. However, when the figure is finally separated, the system locates its articulations so that it can move, and become a cartoon.

According to Meta, the objective of the research is not just to teach the AI ​​to make good cartoons with children’s figures, but to build a type of artificial intelligence capable of understanding the world from a human point of view. Anyone who wants to send drawings of their children or students can upload them directly on the website. Animated Drawings, available at this link.

How to animate a drawing online