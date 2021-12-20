Metaverse already has a report for sexual harassment

Recently, Facebook’s corporate name changed to Meta, reinforcing the company’s focus on Metaverse, a digital world that promises to connect augmented reality and social media. Now, within Horizon Worlds, an important part of the Metaverse that is still being tested, the first report of sexual harassment within this digital environment was registered.

Horizon Words is a service that allows you to create digital avatars that can interact with other users’ avatars. This entire experience can be further enhanced with the help of VR glasses, which increase immersion. The platform is under testing and was recently released to a selected group of users in the United States and Canada, with those testers that the episode took place with.

According to The Verge website, a user said that she had her avatar “groped” by another unknown person within the virtual environment. The woman also denounced other users who were on site and did not provide assistance when they witnessed the incident in the Plaza, the central interaction environment of Horizon Words.

“Sexual harassment is no joke on the normal internet, but being in Virtual Reality adds a whole new layer that makes the event even more intense,” said the victim. “Not only was I groped last night, but other people who were there supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the Plaza,” he added.

Vivek Sharma, vice president of Horizon Words, called the Metaverse sexual harassment episode “absolutely unfortunate” and said the case is being considered by the company’s moderators.

Still, the executive said that the user could have used the Safety Zone, a feature that allows the creation of a bubble around the avatar, which makes it impossible for other users to touch her character in the virtual environment.

