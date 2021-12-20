Metaverse Horizon Worlds has already registered first case of sexual harassment

If Mark Zuckerberg is really looking to start the metaverse as a new reality, he’s going to have to consider all of the same issues that affect real life within his virtual world. No wonder Horizon Worlds, Meta’s virtual reality platform, opened to American and Canadian users over 18 on December 9, and already registered his first case of sexual harassment.

“Sexual harassment is no longer easy on the normal internet, but being in VR, it adds another layer, which makes the act even more serious,” the victim told the report on The Verge website. She says that she had her avatar groped a stranger on the platform and that the incident at the Plaza — or square, the central interaction environment in this world — was witnessed by other users, who did nothing.