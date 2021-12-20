Microsoft failed to get Xbox Series X consumer consoles for Halo tournament • Eurogamer.pt

Even Microsoft is struggling to get Xbox Series X consoles due to global shortages affecting the industry.

To carry out the first part of the Halo Championship Series tournament, Microsoft had to resort to development kits, special consoles sent to developers to test the games they are developing.

The company couldn’t secure enough Xbox Series X consumer consoles, but the 343i warns that their features are identical and that the machines would run in consumer mode without any performance issues.

“Warning open space gamers, this weekend will be playing on Xbox Series X development consoles,” said 343i’s Tashi in a shared message on Twitter. “They are identical in functionality and will operate in ‘Retail’ mode so it’s the same experience, they just look different.”

“Why? Global scarcity is real.”

The difficulties around the components is affecting the tech world and the Xbox Series X is far from being the only device affected as even some PC graphics have become highly sought after objects due to a lack of stock around the world.

