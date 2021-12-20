Millionaire revenue, Diego Costa in Spain and more: Atlético news

Credit: Disclosure

After winning the ‘Triplete’ (Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro), Atlético live in anticipation of an even better new year on and off the four lines.

Little by little, Atlético carries out punctual movements in the ball market. In addition to planning eventual departures and arrivals, the Minas Gerais club also needs to decide the future of those who return on loan. In recent days, Galo reached an agreement with Juventude.

After the deal was closed, Rubens Menin, Atlético-MG’s main patron, got in touch with Pedro Mesquita, a partner at XP Investimentos, a company that advised the Cruzeiro purchase process.

The future of striker Diego Costa gained a new chapter this Sunday. Since the player publicly declared the chance to leave in Belo Horizonte, in addition to the famous ‘bye-bye’ to the fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil, rumors of an eventual departure grow.

In the next few days, the club from Minas Gerais should arrange for Alan Franco to leave. This week, the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, revealed that he had negotiations under way (without saying the name) for a loan with a fixed pass for the Ecuadorian midfielder

Rooster’s main name this season, Hulk was the target of many Brazilian clubs when he decided to return to the country. When he decided to leave Chinese football, many practically believed the player would go to Palmeiras, with whom he already had a beginning of conversation.

First of all, Celta de Vigo is looking for reinforcements for the sequence of the Spanish Championship and one of the desires of the club is Diego Costa. However, the business is considered complex and competition is heavy.