Ministry of Health anticipates the application of the booster dose from five to four months — Português (Brasil)

Aiming at increasing the protection of all Brazilians against the Ômicron variant, the Ministry of Health will recommend, as of Monday (20), the reduction of the interval, from five to four months, between the second dose and the dose of boosting immunization against Covid-19. The announcement was made by minister Marcelo Queiroga this Saturday (18th).

“The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups. The ordinance with the modification will be published on Monday. Find out about the vaccination schedule in your municipality and see if it’s your turn,” wrote Queiroga on his social media profile.

The booster can be applied to anyone over 18 years of age who has received the two doses of vaccine, respecting the minimum period of four months after the second application. In addition, the Ministry reiterates the importance of completing the vaccination cycle and asks those who took only the first dose to return to vaccination posts.

According to the guidelines issued by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Combating Covid-19 (Secovid), the Pfizer vaccine will be used as a booster dose in people vaccinated with the immunization agents Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The option for this vaccine took into account the increased immune response in the heterologous regimen. Alternatively, Janssen and AstraZeneca immunobiologicals can also be used in the booster dose.

Initially intended to be a single application, the Janssen vaccine should also be reinforced. Those who received it between two and six years ago can go to the health center for the second dose. In this case, the immunizing agent used must be from the same manufacturer.

Ministry of Health