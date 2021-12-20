More than 500 units sold in 1 day; Tiggo 7 PRO breaks record

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro (Photo: Publicity)

According to Caoa Chery, in just 24 hours of sales, the Tiggo 7 PRO already registered a record in the brand’s history. The newest SUV, officially launched on 12/16, already adds up more than 500 units ordered. Learn more about the model and the purchase conditions!

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO

Just as Garagem360 reported and followed the official launch of the model, the new SUV PRO comes with the proposal to bring even more technology to Caoa Chery’s portfolio. Its look has been completely renewed. In addition, the SUV grew in dimensions, became more comfortable, in addition to gaining new items of technology and safety.

Highlight also for the 1.6 Turbo GDI engine with 187 HP of maximum power. The maximum torque is 28 kgfm, available from 2,000 to 4,000 RPM. THE powertrain does from 0 100 km/h in 8.09 seconds. Meanwhile, the 7-speed DCT transmission provides agile and comfortable driving compatible with the driving mode of domestic consumers.

Special conditions for purchase

THE Tiggo 7 PRO arrives on the market with attractive conditions. According to Caoa Chery, the full insurance with a unique profile and validity throughout the national territory, it is offered by BRL 2,999.00 – can be purchased at the time of purchase of the vehicle, with up to 10 installments.

In addition, the model is part of the Guaranteed Buyback. In this case, the consumer has the advantage of always having a brand new model with reduced benefits. The financing plan starts at 30% and installments in up to 36 installments. At the end of the contract there are three alternatives for the residual value.

