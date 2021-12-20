More than 500 units sold in 1 day; Tiggo 7 PRO breaks record

Yadunandan Singh 38 seconds ago Business Comments Off on More than 500 units sold in 1 day; Tiggo 7 PRO breaks record 0 Views

Get to know the details of Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro (Photo: Publicity)

According to Caoa Chery, in just 24 hours of sales, the Tiggo 7 PRO already registered a record in the brand’s history. The newest SUV, officially launched on 12/16, already adds up more than 500 units ordered. Learn more about the model and the purchase conditions!

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro (Photo: Publicity/Chery)

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO

Just as Garagem360 reported and followed the official launch of the model, the new SUV PRO comes with the proposal to bring even more technology to Caoa Chery’s portfolio. Its look has been completely renewed. In addition, the SUV grew in dimensions, became more comfortable, in addition to gaining new items of technology and safety.

Highlight also for the 1.6 Turbo GDI engine with 187 HP of maximum power. The maximum torque is 28 kgfm, available from 2,000 to 4,000 RPM. THE powertrain does from 0 100 km/h in 8.09 seconds. Meanwhile, the 7-speed DCT transmission provides agile and comfortable driving compatible with the driving mode of domestic consumers.

All about Tiggo 7 PRO: See here at Garagem360

Get to know the details of Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
Engine generates 187 hp of power (Photo: Disclosure)

Special conditions for purchase

THE Tiggo 7 PRO arrives on the market with attractive conditions. According to Caoa Chery, the full insurance with a unique profile and validity throughout the national territory, it is offered by BRL 2,999.00 – can be purchased at the time of purchase of the vehicle, with up to 10 installments.

In addition, the model is part of the Guaranteed Buyback. In this case, the consumer has the advantage of always having a brand new model with reduced benefits. The financing plan starts at 30% and installments in up to 36 installments. At the end of the contract there are three alternatives for the residual value.

Complete and detailed information about the purchase of the model, you see here on the official sales page of the new SUV!

Erica Franco

Erica FrancoJournalist by training with over 15 years of experience in general and automotive writing. Passages in the “Máquina e Moto” section of the Agora São Paulo newspaper, Folha online, Jovem Pan, Uol, Mil Miles, Consumidor Moderno magazine, Portal No Varejo, among others. Currently, she works as editor of the Garagem 360 portal, investigating news from the automotive world and guaranteeing the quality standard of the broadcast content.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ômicron advances and worries BCs: there is a possibility of an increase in inflation – News

THE Ômicron variant it is advancing rapidly around the world, closing borders and creating new …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved