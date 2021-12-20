Mustang GT500KR with 900+ hp for Shelby’s 60 years

Ford is celebrating 60 years of Shelby American, the company founded by Caroll Shelby and built vehicles like the classic Mustang GT350 and GT500, respectively.

For this, the American brand recreated a special edition Shelby GT500, calling it again Mustang GT500KR, which arrives with more than 900 horsepower.

“KR” is from “King Road” or King of the Road, a series that originally appeared in the late 60’s. Beyond 1968, the series returned in 2008, but it didn’t last long.

In this new series, the Mustang GT500KR features a front spoiler in carbon fiber, as well as a rear air diffuser and hood made of the same composite material.

The GT500KR also has 6061-T6 forged aluminum wheels with a 20-inch rim at the front and rear, but evidently with wider tires at the rear.

With blue and gray stripes, the Mustang GT500KR also has specific emblems and differentiated nomenclature, as well as a customized interior with sports seats and a detailed panel in allusion to the King Road.

The seats are also in leather, but the highlight is the V8 5.2 Voodoo engine, known from the GT500 and supercharged with a volumetric compressor.

In this case, Voodoo uses a 3.8 liter Supercharger with high-volume intercooler and dedicated oil cooler. Using Ford Performance front and rear stabilizers, the GT500KR has more preparation.

The MagneRide suspension received adjustable front and rear springs from Shelby. The new bolide will have a limited production of 225 units, with 180 for the US (60 per year) and the rest for export.

Launching in the first quarter of 2022, the first unit will be auctioned off at Barrett Jackson for charity.

Having these examples, the Mustang GT500KR will add 3,507 units, since the first version had 1,570 units, being 535 of the convertible model.

In 2008, there were 1,712 units of the Mustang GT500KR, which at the time cost $80,000. The current model will arrive with a suggested price of US$ 127,895.

Shelby Mustang GT500KR 2022 – Photo Gallery