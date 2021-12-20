NBA postpones more matches and sees a new wave of COVID cases threaten the league

The games were postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the league

THE NBA is postponing the Sunday game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, sources told the reporter from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, and four other matches.

Five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including pivot Jarrett Allen, sources told Wojnarowski. Allen is having an All-Star caliber season averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The five players are joining the Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The lack of players in Cleveland precipitated the postponement. There are already seven games postponed in all this season.

The Hawks, in turn, had already lost Trae Young in Sunday’s game, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered league protocols.

In addition to the Cavs vs. Hawks, the NBA postponed the Nets vs. Nuggets and Pelicans vs. Sixers this Sunday. Brooklyn has 10 athletes in safety protocol and would not have a team to put on the court.

Tuesday’s game against the Wizards of the Nets has also been postponed. As well as Magic x Raptors that would happen on Monday.

Earlier this week, league sources told the ESPN that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association were discussing a plan that would require teams decimated by COVID-19 to hire additional replacement players to avoid postponing games.

Under the proposed plan, after the first COVID-19 case, a team would be allowed to add a 10-day player, league sources said, but after a second, third and fourth case, teams would be required to add a 10-day player. days. Teams would be limited to three replacement players, but the new plan would generally require teams to maintain enough depth so that the NBA would not be forced to cancel or postpone games because some teams did not have the eight healthy players required by the league players. .