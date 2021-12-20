Neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid! Raiola surprises by saying where Haaland can play in 2022: ‘I don’t rule it out’

Haaland’s agent indicated what the attacker’s future might be in 2022

Agent Mino Raiola, who takes care of the career of striker Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, indicated what the future of the player may be, which is coveted by European giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Can Haaland wait for Barcelona? Haaland can wait for everyone. We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We’ll look for the best option and I won’t exclude another year in Dortmund, theoretically this is still possible,” Raiola told the channel of television US.

For the businessman, there is no doubt that Barça will be ready in the middle of next year to fight for the hiring of Haaland.

“Barcelona will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world, despite the current situation. Barcelona have the power to create big economic deals. They will only need a year or two to come back,” he said.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Haaland made an enigmatic gesture in his last game for Dortmund. The attacker says goodbye to his fans walking through the stadium and clapping his hands towards the stands.