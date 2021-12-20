Netherlands imposes blockade and the United Kingdom tries to react; how Europe reacts to Ômicron

THE Netherlands entered a new strict lockdown this Sunday (19) due to fears with the variant micron of the coronavirus; the UK health minister does not rule out further restrictions in the country, as Europe prepares for an increase in Covid-19 infections during the festive period, usually the busiest.

Internal meetings in the Netherlands will now be limited to a maximum of two guests per household until at least mid-January, announced Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday (18). This number is slightly extended during the Christmas and the eve of New Year’s Eve, for four guests.

Non-essential shops, hospitality venues and cultural institutions will also be closed, while schools will remain closed until at least 9 January.

In a televised speech, Rutte said the blockade was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave coming in with the Ômicron variant,” he told Reuters.

Failure to act now would likely lead to “an uncontrollable situation in hospitals,” added Rutte.

The Netherlands was already fighting a new wave of cases of Covid-19 before the Ômicron strain arrived last month, and some experts are predicting it will become the dominant strain in the country before the end of the year.

elsewhere in the Europe, there is a sense of fear that despite the vaccinations, this year’s Christmas will look a lot like 2020, with Ômicron spreading phenomenally across much of the continent.

London declares “great incident”

THE United Kingdom is suffering an outbreak of Ômicron infections and, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, he does not rule out imposing restrictions before Christmas.

The Ômicron variant now accounts for about 60% of Covid-19 cases in England.

To the newspaper “Daily Telegraph”, Javid said that, although the seriousness of the variant is very unknown, the United Kingdom knows that it will face “a tsunami of infections in the coming days and weeks”.

“Ômicron spreads at a rate never seen before, and has been doubling every two or three days. Yesterday I saw over 90,000 new cases reported across the UK. We are extremely confident that the number of infections – people with the disease but not confirmed by a test – is significantly higher than that,” wrote Javid on Sunday.

Your comments were made after the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said on Saturday that the rapid increase in the number of cases in the capital and that special arrangements between the emergency services and local authorities was a “major incident”.

Earlier this Sunday, Khan told the BBC that new restrictions on Covid-19 were “unavoidable”.

The UK has reintroduced measures in recent weeks – including wearing a mask in most indoor public places and working in a home office format – in an effort to contain infections.

But Khan urged the government to go further. “I think if we don’t bring in new restrictions, sooner or later, you’ll see even more cases and potentially public services like the NHS [o serviço de saúde do Reino Unido] on the brink of collapse, if not already collapsing,” he stated.

The government’s Scientific Group for Emergencies (Sage) has also warned that if other measures against the coronavirus are not introduced very soon, Covid-19 hospital admissions could reach 3,000 a day in England.

Germany added that the UK is on its list of areas with “variants of concern” – meaning that only German citizens and residents will be able to enter the country from the UK.

Across the continent, cities are already canceling New Year’s Eve festivities amid concerns about the rise in cases.

THE France announced on Friday that major outdoor events and gatherings will be banned on New Year’s Eve as the country faces its fifth wave of infections, warning that Ômicron will become the dominant strain by early 2022.

THE Denmark it also proposed closing cinemas and theaters and limiting the number of people in stores in the week before Christmas, in an attempt to control an increase in the number of cases.

Already Pomegranate is among several Italian cities that have decided to cancel New Year’s Eve festivities because of concerns about the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday (16).

This content was originally created in English. original version