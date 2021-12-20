Neto makes waves with Mundial na Band: ‘Demos rasteira na Globo’

The day after TV Band announced that it will broadcast the 2021 Club World Cup exclusively – which will have Palmeiras as the Brazilian representative -, Neto, one of the main names in the broadcaster’s sports department, celebrated the event on “Os Donos da Bola” “, today, needling Globo, which will stop broadcasting the competition after 21 straight years.

In a good mood, Neto said that the Band ‘tricked up’ on the Rio station, which has been broadcasting the Club World Cup continuously since 2001 – not always exclusively.

“Oh, Velloso, what do you think of this World Cup, for Palmeiras? By the way, let’s put the call on YouTube for everyone, Kascão! We’ll do the Worlds here. Congratulations there. We tripped Globo, huh? ! Same thing… I’ll keep quiet”, said Neto during the break of the attraction, shown on YouTube.

Interestingly, the last time that TV Globo did not air the Club World Cup was in 2000, when TV Band exclusively showed the competition held in Brazil and won by Corinthians.

The debut of Palmeiras at the Club World Cup is on February 8, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner of Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico, and will be broadcast on open TV.