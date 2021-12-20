New Gran Turismo 7 trailer highlights PS5 power and Dual Sense features

Developer claims that the new Playstation allows to bring a greater sense of realism to the game

THE Gran Turismo 7 promises to be one of the current games that will take the most out of all the hardware on the Playstation 5, managing not only to present state-of-the-art graphics, but also a greater sense of realism. This better experience brought by new technologies, especially those of the dual sense, is the focus of the new game trailer that details some features present in it.

Who better details the news of the new game of the franchise is the director of Digital Polyphony, Kazunori Yamauchi, which shows a series of tracks and cars while talking a little about some of the new features of the eighth game in the main series of the franchise. Gran Turismo.

One of the main points raised by Yamauchi is that thanks to technologies like the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers present in dual sense, the new Gran Turismo 7 will bring a new experience to the games of Playstation 5. “I personally feel that we have finally reached a level of realism that is tangible.”

Thanks to the new control of the Sony players will be able to feel every detail of the tracks, from small irregularities to even the zebras at the edge of the tracks. Triggers will also play a key role in increasing players’ immersion, with Yamauchi claiming that they will be able to make the player feel even more details of the vehicle being controlled.



The new Gran Turismo must be one of the most beautiful games released so far on the Playstation, with a very realistic graphic running on 4K 60FPS with HDR. Thanks to the hardware of the PS5, the new GT will support ray tracing in photo mode.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 and will receive versions for both Playstation 5 like the Playstation 4. It is noteworthy that the news presented in this new trailer are focused exclusively on the PS5.

Source: Sony