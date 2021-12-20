New Kia Carens reborn as a 7-seater SUV and comes to Brazil

Focusing on emerging markets, the new Kia Carens had the first photos released. The South Korean brand plans to start sales in India as early as 2022. One of the great innovations of the model is the style. Once a minivan with a short hood, the new Carens is now a seven-seater SUV, following the trend of the market around the world.

Speaking of capacity, it is worth highlighting the dimensions of the Kia Carens, which shares the base with the Hyundai Crete. In this sense, they are 4.54 meters long, 1.80 m wide and 1.70 m high. The wheelbase is a generous 2.78 meters to accommodate the seven occupants. Thus, it may even rival models like the Jeep Commander it’s the Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8 from 2022, when it should come imported to Brazil.

Kia/Disclosure

In addition to space, the new 7-seater SUV from Kia has as one of the advantages the vast number of storage compartments. Plus, the second row of seats can be electrically folded down, a chic feature.

Engines and Technologies

And the pampering doesn’t stop there. The new Kia Carens has, for example, a 10.25-inch center screen and a Bose-branded eight-speaker sound system. In safety, there are stability and traction controls. Finally, the SUV comes standard with six airbags.