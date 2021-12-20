New Spider-Man has 3rd best premiere in cinema history – International

Spider-Man: No Return Home’ invests in the different experiences lived by the hero, but without leaving the comfort zone (Photo: Sony Pictures/Reproduction)

“Spider-Man: No Return Home”, the last chapter of the hero’s saga, reached the third best premiere in cinema history with revenues of US$ 253 million, according to provisional estimates by the specialized company Exhibitor Relations released this Sunday (19/ 12). Highly anticipated by Hollywood and the film industry and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is second only to “Avengers: Ultimatum” ($357 million) and “Avengers: Infinite War” ($258 million) from according to the Box Office Mojo website.

It is also the biggest release ever made by Sony studios, according to Deadline website.

This is the third film in which British actor Tom Holland plays Spider-Man. Earlier versions, in which the red and blue outfit was worn by Tobey Maguire and later by Andrew Garfield, also rocked the box office.

The story picks up where “Away From Home” left off in 2019, with the public revelation of the true identity of superhero Peter Parker by the villain Mysterio.

The student desperately tries to return to anonymity with the help of another Marvel character, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Other releases

The other films of the weekend were way behind. Disney’s animation “Encanto” jumped from third to second place, grossing $6.5 million over the weekend, with a total of $81.5 million since its debut a month ago.

The film, whose music was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the adventures of an ordinary teenager, Mirabel, born into a family where everyone – except her – has magical powers, in the heart of the mountains of Colombia.

Third place went to “Amor, Sublime Amor,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 cult musical, which topped the box office on its debut last week with $3.4 million.

In fourth place, the supernatural comedy “Ghostbusters: Beyond” also grossed $3.4 million over the weekend and $117 million in five weeks in theaters.

Another premiere over the weekend, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s new film, “The Alley of the Nightmare,” came in fifth at $3 million despite the star-studded cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

