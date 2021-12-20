new variant spreads across Europe at ‘lightning speed’, says prime minister of France







New variant is expected to be predominant in France in a few weeks, second prime minister Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

The omicron variant is spreading across Europe at “lightning speed” and is set to become the dominant coronavirus strain in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Saturday in announcing new restrictions on travelers from France. United Kingdom.

Britain has so far been the country hardest hit by the omicron variant in the region, with nearly 15,000 new confirmed cases this Friday.

Health authorities across the European continent are bracing for a new wave of infections.

This Saturday, the Netherlands became the country to adopt the strictest measures to try to contain the variant. It decreed a lockdown that will last, in principle, until mid-January.

Other countries like Germany and Ireland announced new restrictions on Friday to try to control the situation.

Europe has recorded more than 89 million cases and 1.5 million deaths related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data provided by the European Union (EU).

Karl Lauterbach, Germany’s health minister, told a group of journalists on Friday that his country “must prepare for a challenge” it has not yet seen.

The country’s health agency classified France, Norway and Denmark as “high risk” countries because of the rise in infections. Germany itself reported more than 42,000 new cases on Saturday, up from 50,000 new infections on Friday.

In Ireland, a third of new cases are due to the new variant. President Micheál Martin said officials believe in “a much higher rate of infections than anything we’ve seen so far.”

These alerts came after the UK reported a record number of covid-19 infections for the third day in a row: more than 93,000 new cases, largely due to the omicron variant.

Variant advance

For its part, France has closed its borders to people leaving the UK for business or tourism, news that created huge queues at the terminals at the port of Dover in England and on Eurostar’s train service in France before the ban entered into force.

Earlier this week, France announced that visitors to the European Union will be required to present a negative covid-19 test on arrival in the country, even those who have been vaccinated.

Hours before the new rules took effect, Castex reported that the travel restrictions were part of a series of measures being taken to stem the tide of infections.

This includes reducing the interval between the second and third doses of the vaccine, as well as providing proof of complete vaccination for entry into restaurants and long-distance public transport.

In addition, all official year-end celebrations and the fireworks display were cancelled.

Castex added that the government will announce new measures next year to clarify doubts about those who refuse to be vaccinated.

“It is not acceptable that the refusal of a few million French people to get vaccinated puts the life of an entire country at risk,” he said.

This Saturday, the Minister of Health of France, Olivier Véran, said that between 7 and 10% of new infections confirmed in the country are of the omicron variant.





Huge lines of vehicles formed in the port of Dover on Friday as people tried to enter France Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Netherlands decreed this Saturday a new lockdown during Christmas.

Schools, bars, restaurants, non-essential businesses and other public spaces will close from this Sunday – the restrictions are expected to last until mid-January.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the restrictions were “unavoidable”.

By January, omicron is expected to become the dominant variant in the country.

Since late November, the Netherlands has ordered bars, restaurants and most stores to close between 5pm and 5am.

The country recorded more than 15,400 infections this Friday, fewer than in previous days but far more than at any other time in the pandemic.

As the Dutch healthcare system is under pressure with the influx of covid-19 patients, routine visits and all but urgent surgeries have been postponed.





Glove holds vial that reads omicron Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Ireland

Ireland’s hotel industry said it would suffer from the new restrictions that will come into effect on Monday. Rules stipulate that pubs, restaurants, theaters and cinemas must close every day at 8pm.

The measure was also criticized by some Irish politicians, who said the new rules encourage more indoor meetings.

Likewise, sports facilities must operate at 50% capacity or have a limit of 5,000 people.

Wedding celebrations will only be allowed until midnight, with a maximum of 100 guests.

In Ireland, there is already a limit of four families in home meetings.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the government will announce financial aid to support companies affected by the new rules.