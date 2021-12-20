New WhatsApp function can allow admins to delete messages from everyone in groups

A new function is being tested in WhatsApp and allows administrators of a group to be able to delete messages from any of the participants, so that others can no longer see them. The feature is in the app’s beta version 2.2.22.1.7 and was identified by WABetainfo last Saturday (18th).

It has been a few years since WhatsApp started to allow the deletion of messages sent for up to just over an hour. However, only the content author can currently delete the message. With the new tool, group administrators will have more power.

Image: WABetainfo

admins can delete messages

The feature can be used, for example, to exclude offenses and inappropriate content in a group. Also, when the message has been deleted by the administrator, the other group members will be alerted that that content has not been deleted by the message’s author.

Remembering that all this is just testing for now and there is no forecast for when the mode that allows administrators to delete messages will reach the final version of WhatsApp. In fact, this may not even happen officially.

