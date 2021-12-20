NIO ET5 is launched in China with a range of 1,000 km

The NIO ET5 is the newest car from the Chinese brand, which hits the world market with a proposed range of 1,000 km in its most powerful version.

Focused on the Tesla Model 3 as its main rival, the ET5 is smaller than the ET7, measuring 4.79 m in length, 1.96 m in width, 1.50 m in height and 2.89 m in wheelbase.

With a coefficient of 0.24 cx, the ET5 is presented in three battery versions, with the weakest having 75 kWh, which guarantees a range of 550 km.

In the second version, the lithium and iron phosphate cells guarantee 700 km with 100 kWh. Finally, the top of the line comes with 150 kWh battery elements.

With that, the ET5 guarantees autonomy of 1,000 km, but in the CLTC cycle, being a local reproduction of the European WLTP, which simulates conditions on real roads.

Equipped with two electric motors delivering 483 horsepower and 71.1 kgfm, the ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

However, the NIO ET5 is not just focused on long range. It features NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), a complex Level 2+ autonomous driving system.

Among its systems are the NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing, which comprise a set of dozens of sensors, high-resolution cameras and radars, as well as the LiDAR laser.

The second is a data fusion supercomputer that will interpret the information and allow navigation without driver assistance.

On the outside, the styling is very similar to the ET7, taking on a more fastback profile. Inside, digital cluster and vertical multimedia are not the highlights.

What stands out is the projection with augmented reality on the windshield, which guarantees a depth image of 6 meters and 201 inches for navigation.

In addition, the ET5’s environment has configurable lighting with 256 colors, plus Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 surround sound system and a UWB smart digital switch.

Like other NIO models, the ET5 will also access the automatic battery exchange network in China, where the brand has already made more than 4 million cell exchanges.

The process takes 3 minutes and is paid separately, as is the advanced driving package, but this one has a monthly plan of R$607.

NIO ET5 2022 – Photo Gallery