No car for rent at the end of the year, with high demand and limited fleet

RIO – Mirella Ostan, a 35-year-old engineer, lives in France and came to Brazil to spend the holiday season with her family in Curitiba. With a 3-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter, she and her husband tried to rent a car for the period December 16th to January 6th. They searched several companies, but found no basic models available. The only alternatives were to pick up a vehicle in Ponta Grossa, which is more than 100 kilometers from the capital of Paraná, or pay seven times as much for a more expensive model.

— The average daily rate for a cheap car was R$100. premium, they were around R$700. For 20 days, it would be around R$14,000. With that amount, I buy a used one. We calculated how much it would be to ride the app, but with children the car is better – says Mirella.

The family ended up getting a vehicle to borrow, but many people have been left with no way out. There are no vehicles in the rental car parks.

A survey carried out by GLOBO last Friday on the websites of the three largest car rental companies for the rental of a vehicle from December 27th to January 7th found that the cheapest basic models are almost sold out at branches in airports in tourist cities like Fortaleza , Curitiba, Recife, Salvador, Maceió, São Luís, Natal, Florianópolis, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont and Galeão).

In six of the ten destinations surveyed there are no popular cars available, all are already booked.

More than 1 million

Mirella, who works at an automaker in France, knows the problem goes beyond high demand. As experts in the automotive sector confirm, rental companies have faced difficulties in renewing their fleet since the beginning of the pandemic, which affected the global supply of semiconductors. The lack of components reduced the production of automobiles in the world, including in Brazil, and rental companies are the main buyers.

The Operations director at the Gouvêa Ecosystem consultancy, Eduardo Yamashita, recalls that the car rental business model was deeply tested in the pandemic, also for other reasons:

— This segment suffered a huge drop in its revenue because people were not on the streets, tourism dropped, and they lost corporate contracts with companies that rented fleets, from which a large part of the revenue came.

Another relevant slice of rental revenue, the sale of used cars, was also shaken, says Yamashita. After all, without being able to renew the fleet in the desired proportion, it was not possible to get rid of used cars.

Last year, the car rental fleet surpassed the 1 million mark, according to the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla). This year, until July 31, rental companies had purchased 181,000 cars and light commercial vehicles, according to a survey by the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), in partnership with Abla. The projection for the total to be reached this year is between 350 thousand and 380 thousand vehicles.

Abla estimates that rental companies will no longer buy between 420,000 and 450,000 vehicles this year, due to the difficulty of production by the automakers.

In addition to the limit on fleet renewal, the blackout at car rental companies this year is a reflection of the resumption of tourism with vaccination. Families who have postponed vacations in the pandemic and still do not feel safe traveling abroad or around Brazil on full planes and buses, resort to rented cars, mainly for short and medium distances. The new Ômicron variant is yet another cause for concern.

nothing basic

The result is a shortage of reserve cars. At Localiza, for example, there is no option for basic cars in any of the cities surveyed. At the two airports in Rio, even intermediate vehicles and some models of minivans and vans were lacking.





In São Luís, where it is common to rent more powerful cars to face the nearly 300 kilometers to Lençóis Maranhenses, the SUV and 4×4 models are also finished. In Curitiba, none of the stores had cars available.

Localiza recognizes that the automotive industry is going through a global crisis, which has “severely impacted car production and the entire value chain that depends on it, including car rental”. In a statement, the company says that the automakers are fulfilling their orders, albeit in longer terms than expected.

The Unidas website (which is in the process of being acquired by Localiza) informs that there are no models in any of the cities analyzed, except SUVs in Natal and Curitiba, in addition to some options in Galeão. Sought, the company did not return the contact.

At Movida, until Friday, basic cars were available in Curitiba, Rio (Galeão) and São Luís. In Fortaleza, only vans and pickup trucks were available. The director of the rental company, Jamyl Jarrus, explains that at this time of year it is common to have relocation between units, according to demand:

— We can see a stronger demand in real time and give a car to that location. Sometimes it even takes him from São Paulo – says Jarrus.

And it is not uncommon for the reserved car not to be available at the unit when the customer arrives. That’s what happened to administrator Diogo de Araújo Canali and his fiancée, Caroline Haro, from Curitiba, who searched several rental companies for a car to travel along beaches between Pernambuco and Alagoas for ten days this month. Even with the reservation made four months earlier, when they arrived in Recife there was no longer the basic model they had chosen.

— Then they gave us a upgradeand another model — account Canali.

Diogo Canali and Caroline Haro got an upgrade at the video store

Priority for the expensive ones

Despite the difficulties in buying vehicles in a few months this year, Jarrus says that Movida’s fleet grew in 2021. According to him, the occupancy rate always peaks between mid-December and January. For this reason, the company has been, since November, strengthening the most sought after places: Rio, Florianópolis, Porto Alegre and northeastern capitals, which provide access to beaches and other tourist sites in the states.

In Jarrus’ opinion, there will be no shortage of cars this summer, but whoever manages to rent will have to pay more for them. premium, as the cheaper entry models are already reserved. He attributes the increase in reservations to tourists used to traveling abroad, who plan vacations in advance, and have decided to stay in the country.

There is also a rise in prices, which Jarrus estimates at 35% on average. That’s because, given the scarcity of semiconductors, automakers prefer to focus on models with higher added value, with a higher profit margin.

— If there is little chip, the factories produce the most expensive cars. It ends up having to pass it on to the consumer – says Jarrus.