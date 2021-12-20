‘No Look Up’, with DiCaprio, makes fun of fake news and deniers – 12/19/2021 – Illustrated

In the clip of one of the biggest hits of her career, “One Last Time”, singer Ariana Grande sees a meteor crossing the sky and en route to collide with the Earth, bringing with it chaos and imminent destruction. She seems preoccupied and stunned by what’s about to happen, far more than she is now showing in “Don’t Look Up,” a new Netflix movie that, in a way, expands the video’s plot.

Not that Adam McKay created a script from “One Last Time”, but the singer’s presence in the cast is not without curiosity. She makes a cameo appearance as a frivolous, self-centered artist and influencer who finds it hard to believe the planet is in danger — she’s too preoccupied with an outrageous heartbreak.

Who warns the character of Grande and many others that an asteroid will cause the extinction of the human race are the astronomers lived by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan. In “Don’t Look Up,” they try to alert authorities, the press and then directly to the public about their discovery, that life on Earth will end in about six months — but no one wants to hear it.

The film clearly makes fun of the times of political division, disbelief in science, fake news, eccentric billionaires and gossip from the social networks we live in, and for that it has a stellar cast.

Meryl Streep is the president of the United States, Jonah Hill is his chief of staff, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry are TV show hosts, Mark Rylance is a wealthy Elon Musk, Timothée Chalamet is an evangelical and anarchist in the making, and Ron Perlman is a national hero “from another generation”, allowing him to unleash an arsenal of minor offenses whenever possible.

“This movie speaks to a very harsh truth. It’s fun, you know, and it’s good to laugh at ourselves, but the plot parallels to what we’ve lived through don’t stop,” says Jennifer Lawrence, in video chat. “We’ve gotten to a level where we’re denying science just to support our team. This clearly isn’t getting us anywhere, just look at what’s happening right now with Covid.”

In fact, the plot spares no one, not even Hollywood stars, seen in scenes as desperate to show that they are thinking beings, engaging in random causes for banners they may not even believe in.

“Don’t Look Up” seems especially grounded in reality in times of pandemic, when presidents like Jair Bolsonaro spread lies about vaccines and refuse to wear masks, or that perceived developed countries struggle to convince their highly educated populations that immunizations do not cause cancer or implement Chinese microchips in the body.

McKay, however, failed to conceive of the plot during the social isolation of the past few months. It was ready long before Covid-19 hit Earth hard and created a frighteningly absurd wave of fake news to shake the prestige of science.

Sitting next to Lawrence, the filmmaker, known for handling serious matters with a certain amount of derision, as he did in “The Big Bet” about the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, says with good humor that he wishes he could say it is a prophet – but the signs of that dystopian gift were all there.

“Everything was so obvious. I mean, half the United States was saying, long before Covid, that the climate crisis didn’t exist. We were already seeing numbers being skewed in the name of power and politics. So the big surprise in this equation it was the pandemic itself,” he says.

“When it came, every part of the script for ‘Don’t Look Up’ began to unfold before our eyes, showing that the problem of our society today is the dirty money that our governments take, the social networks that pass on our information to big conglomerates, that sort of thing.”

In the film, when Jennifer Lawrence’s character tries to alert the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep – sometimes wearing blue Democrats and sometimes red, like those of the Republicans – she is swallowed by skepticism and concerns about how much she spends on a mission to deflect the asteroid influenced his re-election.

Afterwards, she goes to the press and sees her revelation that all humans are going to die being overlooked over the noisy celebrity gossip.

When her mentor, DiCaprio’s handsome and clumsy astronomer, tries to pass the news on to an influencer who might be able to mobilize her fans to get something done, we witness Ariana Grande stepping out of her delicate and cute persona to send an “old idiot” well in the character’s face.

No one cares about the planet’s imminent death from a collision with an asteroid nine kilometers across. Just as no one seems to care today about the imminent death of the planet that could be caused by the escalating climate crisis. All in all, “Don’t Look Up” just seems to reflect something that is already underway in the real world — and that has become a major cause for DiCaprio.

A staunch ecologist, he seems, with the new film, to want to reach a much wider audience than those who have watched the environmental documentaries he’s been producing for years. With the gimmick of “Don’t Look Up”, the presence on a platform like Netflix and the humor of McKay’s writing, sounding the alarm seems easier.

Many people, however, have needled the film precisely because it makes the situation too funny. Or by making fun not only of deniers but also those with science, rather than assertively condemning the other side. And then there’s the fact that “No Look Up” criticizes a status quo of which it’s a part — it’s a production by a multinational, starring billionaire celebrities, after all.

According to McKay, the smug humor helps to get the message out, however, as “you have to be really smart to be funny.” “People tend to think that making people laugh is of no value. But if you’re able to laugh in a situation like that, it means you have perspective, understanding of what’s going on,” adds Lawrence.

In the vision of Tyler Perry, who in the United States gained ravishing fame with his slapstick franchise “Madea”, comedy is like an anesthetic that we can all benefit from. “A movie like this is going to lift their spirits and have fun, but at the same time it’s going to ask people really serious questions,” he says.

While “Don’t Look Up” has soured with 56% approval ratings at Rotten Tomatoes critics, at bookmakers it shoots for the next Oscar nominations as a possibility — a promise that gained steam after the American Film Institute included him in his list of the ten best films of the year.

It seems that, like the science we talk so much about, “Don’t Look Up” hit us ready to divide opinions.