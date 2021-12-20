No Return Home breaks big box office record

Film was second only to the Avengers in the biggest movie premieres

From the beginning, it was certain that Spider-Man: No Return Home would become a box office hit – especially after breaking pre-order records. This trend continued after the premiere, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now became the best opening fundraiser during the pandemic period (via Box Office Mojo).

Right away, just in its first weekend on display, Teioso’s new adventure joined US$587.2 million In all world. Not only has such an opening not been seen since before the pandemic, but this figure also places Spider man: No Return Home in third place in the biggest premieres in the history of cinema, behind only Avengers: Infinite War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In the United States, the film has already won the place of best box office of the year, where it made $253 million on your first weekend. The situation is not so different in Brazil: around here, No Return Home The greatest debut in the history of Brazilian cinemas has already been established.

The film isn’t doing bad in critics either. With an average of 94% approval in the Rotten Tomatoes, the feature is only behind black Panther (2018) in the list of the most highly rated films by the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is already playing in theaters. Remember that the return of Tom Holland as Teioso is confirmed in yet another hero movie trilogy.

