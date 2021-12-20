No Return Para dominates US box office

Peter Parker may not be among the richest characters in pop culture, but his financial success in theaters reached new heights this weekend. Only in the United States, Spider-Man: No Return Home collected $253 million since its debut, last Friday (17). The feature film starring Tom Holland reached the post of best debut weekend in the history of the industry in December. The film also hit the third-highest grossing mark in a US opening weekend.

Far away from Webhead, the animation Charm, which is now in its fourth week, registered US$6.52 million, a little less than twice the third place of the week, Love sublime love. THE remake in Steven Spielberg closed the weekend with $3.41 million.

Also part of a large franchise from Sony, Ghostbusters: Beyond was very close to the podium, collecting US$3.4 million. new feature of Guillermo del Toro, THE nightmare alley closes the Top 5 of the week, registering US$2.9 million on its first weekend in theaters.

Check out the top ten grosses at the US box office below: