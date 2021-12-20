North Korea bans displays of happiness for 11 days; understand

The consumption of alcoholic beverages and the practice of leisure activities are also prohibited.

KCNA/via REUTERS Father of current dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il died aged 69 after suffering a heart attack



the government of North Korea forbade citizens to show signs of happiness for a period of 11 days. The decision comes due to the 10th anniversary of the death of the Kim Jong-il, father of the current dictator Kim Jong-un, who ruled the country from 1994 to 2011. In addition to prohibiting smiles and laughter, the determination also prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the practice of leisure activities during the period of grief. The government also banned North Koreans from shopping last Friday, the 17th, the day of the former leader’s death. Kim Jong-il died aged 69 after suffering a heart attack.

“In the past, many people who were caught drinking or drunk during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again,” one resident of the country told the Daily Mail, adding that people cannot celebrate their own birthdays during the days of mourning. Kim Jong-il’s death anniversary celebrations also include exhibitions, lectures and music concerts in memory of the former leader.