Nubank launches checkbook for R$1 that gives exclusive advantages

THE Nubank is a digital bank known for its innovations. Recently, the institution launched another novelty: the WOWs book. The service, which is inspired by the traditional checkbook model, guarantees users a series of benefits.

Starting with discounts at digital stores and online services such as Uber, iFood and C&A. Benefits are also offered in the Nude Shop, dedicated to the sale of products from fintech, plus the availability of word searches, stickers and augmented reality experiences.

Nubank checkbook

THE Nubank WOW Booklet it is physical and, on each sheet, there is an offer or experience aimed at the consumer. In addition to discounts, the user can also enjoy having fun with hobby games.

“Reinvention has always been part of Nubank’s DNA, so there’s nothing better than redefining an obsolete symbol of financial life to celebrate and surprise our customers – this time with a WOW experience made on a larger scale,” said Isabela Abbes, Brand Director from Nubank.

Check out the video launching the new feature below:

In short, the initiative is a simple way to celebrate the end of the year with customers. The WOWs Receipt, for example, will be an exclusive advantage of who is a Nu customer. The bank’s objective is to release the service through the Nu shop, costing only R$1.

Finally, regarding the launch of the service, Nubank clarifies that the idea came as a way to highlight and remember the special moments that the bank is experiencing with customers, and that the product is a way to celebrate this.