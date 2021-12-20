Nubank launches checkbook with several benefits to customers

Nubank is a very popular digital bank that has conquered many users due to the ease and innovation offered by the bank. The big news announced by fintech is the release of WOWs book, a series of benefits aimed at customers inspired by checkbook traditional.

Among the benefits offered by the checkbook, made in the same purple tone characteristic of Nubank, are: discounts in digital stores and services such as iFood, Uber and HERE; benefits at Lojinha do Nu, a site that sells fintech products; plus word searches, stickers, and augmented reality experiments.

The WOW Booklet will be an exclusive benefit for Nu customers, and the bank’s idea is to make the tool available through the Nu shop for just R$1.

For Isabela Abbes, brand director at Nubank, the initiative is a way to celebrate the end of the year with customers. “Reinvention has always been part of Nubank’s DNA, so there’s nothing better than redefining an obsolete symbol of financial life to celebrate and surprise our customers – this time with a WoW experience done on a larger scale,” he said.

Nubank customers benefit

In addition to being a pioneer in the field of digital banks, Nubank has gained a leading role in the scenario also due to the economy linked to users who have an open account with the bank.

According to data released by the institution, there are more than BRL 20 billion saved by customers, purely and simply for carrying out transactions through the bank. This number can be tracked in real time via Nubank’s own social impact page.

Another factor that has a big impact on Nubank’s usability is the simplicity of its use and the fact that its application is highly intuitive, so that users can easily solve any problem, even without the presence of an agency.

Nubank, being a fully digitally operated bank, is able to offer free services, as they do not maintain physical branches like traditional banks. By serving exclusively online, it also eliminates the bureaucracy and queues typical of traditional banks.

And we couldn’t miss the famous “pampering” for customers

In addition to the benefits already listed, with WoW, Nubank aims to further improve the relationship with customers by sending gifts and handwritten letters, for example. These gifts, known as “pampering”, also serve to generate spontaneous marketing among the public and prod the competition.

Another major event held by the bank to strengthen the relationship with customers was in 2018, when Nubank’s debit and withdrawal functions were announced at the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo with a revolving door.

The idea was to symbolize the first barrier that Brazilians had to face to gain access to a banking service before the existence of Nubank. As early as 2019, to mock the value of fees charged on TEDs (transfers) in common banks, Nubank launched a teddy bear teddy for the most expensive amount charged for an Available Wire Transfer.