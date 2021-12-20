Nubank launches new fixed QR Code to make life easier for PJ customers

As of this Wednesday (15th) the corporate clients (legal person) from Nubank began to have access to the Fixed QR Code with no defined value to make payments via PIX. This improvement in the payment method allows the entrepreneur to have a single QR Code for your business, without having to generate a new QR Code for every sale made.

According to a note published on Nubank’s blog, by the institution itself, all you need to do is generate the QR code once, share it with the customers on the screen of a cell phone and ask each one to include the amount of their purchase.

The unique QR Code options for each charge and the PIX Copy and Paste will not cease to exist. Now Nubank has created a button in the app that, when selected, sends the code automatically to the client.

It is noteworthy that the PJ account can be opened by small business owners and self-employed who are sole partners, that is, as individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), individual entrepreneurs (HEY), individual limited liability company (EIRELI) and limited sole proprietorships.

New billing screen for corporate accounts

Nubank has already launched a new tool that is helping and making life easier for entrepreneurs who have an open account with the bank. it is about the new billing area and also the possibility of receiving sales via credit card.

With the new mechanism, all Nubank corporate accounts are able to receive billings through the PIX function or bank slip, in addition to charging customers through personalized messages and monitoring the status of each sale made.

With the entry into the so-called system SLC, Nubank acquired the benefit to its customers of registering both corporate and legal accounts. Federal Police (Physical person) such as household accounts for receipts by debit and credit cards, in addition to meal and food vouchers.

Both features are available in the bank’s own application, where the collection area provides users with full control over payments, with clear information about the status of collections, period and payer data. When generating a new charge, it can be forwarded to customers via social networks, email or other media.

Learn more about Nubank PJ account

This year, the opening of accounts for legal entities at Nubank completes two years of existence. These are accounts free of maintenance fees, with free transfers being by PIX, TEDs or DOCs, in addition to being 100% digital. Now with a new area for collections and receipts via debit and credit card.

This last function was made possible by Nubank’s entry into the Credit Settlement System (SLC), which manages credit card sales in Brazil. When registering the Nubank PJ account, it is possible to receive sales invoices directly on it, as long as all charges are generated there.

To explain better, when registration is performed to start making sales, such as deliverys, for example, it is necessary to choose a bank to register a household account, and with the novelty, Nubank became part of the list of banks available.