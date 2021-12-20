Number of underemployed workers grows and consumption stops

According to a report by Folha de S.Paulo, underemployed workers are professionals who work less than 40 hours a week and would like to work longer, as defined by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). And this type of worker is growing in the country.

READ MORE:

1 – Elio Gaspari recommends “Lexotan shots” to Guedes after a fight with the IMF

2 – Miriam Leitão says that Lula, if he wins, will gain “damned inheritance” from Bolsonaro

3 – VIDEO: Queiroga announces giant bureaucracy to deny vaccines to children

To the numbers of underemployed workers – and their effects

In the third quarter of 2021, the number of underemployed reached 7.771 million in the country.

This result means an increase of 9.4% compared to the same quarter of 2019 (7.102 million), in the pre-pandemic.

In absolute terms, this means that, over two years, the group had an increase of 669 thousand people.

According to specialists consulted by the newspaper, the advance represents a kind of obstacle for the consumption recovery, which drives economic growth.

When working less than they would like, the underemployed tends to receive a lower wage than desired.

With less income in the month, maintaining the consumption pattern becomes a more difficult task, especially in times of high inflation, as is the case today.

Explosive combination that stops Brazil.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.