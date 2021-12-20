Nurse says she was slapped by a doctor and colleagues scheduled a protest

The Union of Nurses of the DF (SindEnfermeiro-DF) marked a protest this Monday (20/12) in solidarity with a professional colleague who says she was attacked by a doctor on Thursday (16/12). The confusion occurred at Hospital Regional do Gama (HRG), after disagreement about the dressing of a patient.

According to the nurse, who preferred not to be identified, one of the patients needed a dressing, but she was waiting for an evaluation by a surgeon before applying the bandage.

“At the moment we were arguing, the doctor came in asking why the dressing wasn’t done, if he had already asked for it. My colleague asked who he asked for and he replied that in the system. I told him that we hadn’t seen the system yet and he started calling me names”, narrated the professional.

“He started yelling at me, saying that I had left a patient unattended, that I was irresponsible; I replied that it was not irresponsible because there were 30 patients and it was not possible to be in front of the computer. On top of that, in the infirmary, it is customary for the doctor to ask the nurse directly”, explained the health professional.

Once the fuss started, the doctor would have slapped her hand and pushed her against the wall. According to the victim, the attacks only stopped when she ran close to the health unit’s security guard. “The doctor told the security guard that he wouldn’t do anything to me anymore, that he just did that ‘so you can learn not to talk to men like that,’” said the nurse.

After the incident, the two health professionals testified at the 20th Police Station (Gama).

Nurse2 Nurse was assaulted in the DFdisclosure HRG Case happened at Hospital Regional do GamaDisclosure 0

Protest

This Monday’s protest was marked in front of the HRG emergency room. According to the president of SindEnfermeiro, Dayse Amarílio, aggressions in health units are common

“The act is so that we can send a message that there is no more violence against nursing. It doesn’t matter if it wasn’t at your hospital or if you don’t know it, what matters is that it has to end and, unfortunately, this is routine”, said the representative.

In a note, the Department of Health informed that the case was referred to the Internal Affairs of Health and the Ombudsman.

Read the full note from the Department of Health:

“The Health Department clarifies that a police report was registered for police investigation.

The Board of Hospital Regional do Gama, upon learning of the fact, forwarded the case to the Health Internal Affairs and the Ombudsman’s Office – as mandated by the protocol – so that all appropriate procedures are adopted.”