Old age will no longer be considered a disease! And what changes from now on? – 12/20/2021

The year 2021 is not just a pandemic year. For many months, there was strong pressure, from the most diverse sectors, for the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) to include the term old age (code MG2A) as a pathological condition.

If approved, an old person would no longer be considered healthy, increasing connotations and negative impacts on their life. Anyone aged 60 years would be considered “sick” and, therefore, subject to medical and surgical interventions, in addition to other direct or indirect impacts.

And, for anyone who wants to go over 60 years old without having the same situation, to look for ways to physically not appear to be of real age, creating a portal of opportunities for businesses in the anti-aging sector.

Elderly people who could not invest in their rejuvenation would be subject to more discrimination and even earlier deaths from possible superficial clinical investigations, since many illnesses and deaths could be due to early old age, and not to the absence of good living conditions from the childhood of these people.

It was on December 14, while participating in an activity on the conditions of LSIAPs (Long Stay Institutions for the Elderly) in Brazil, that we received the news that the term old age would not come into effect from January 2022, and not it would be understood as a health problem, simply.

In place of the word old age, the term aging associated with the decline of the intrinsic capacity will come into force, which would be the inability of the human body to maintain homeostasis, that is, the balance of all bodily functions and, therefore, predispose the body to a deterioration and greater risks for illness.

In the opinion of specialists, other terms could fit better, such as “fragility”, which already has a lot of studies and conceptual definitions.

It was a great victory, with the participation of many institutions, associations, gerontology professionals and civil society. A movement that began in Brazil, has spread to countries in Latin America and Europe. The task was arduous, with many discussions, all at the highest level, with many tensions, fear and anguish. Congratulations to all those involved, especially those from the @velhicenaoedoenca22 Movement, under the leadership of Professor Alexandre Kalache and so many others that I couldn’t describe here.

In theory, old age is once again considered a natural phase of life, as well as childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Some countries consider people aged 65 years and over, others aged 60 years, such as Brazil.

And in practice, what changes?

We advanced the first phase against the increase in ageism, which is age discrimination. We avoided a materialization from the codification of this discrimination, which would bring drastic consequences for the whole society, such as difficulties for a good clinical diagnosis, for the expanded training of health professionals, in addition to high expenses with health plans and life insurance.

Taking up one of the texts already published here, the question that remains is: how did we get to this point, of considering this phase of life as pathological? There is a strong and still growing culture around the world so that people with gray hair continue to be neglected in many spaces and intergenerational interactions.

And this could have repercussions in the coming decades, whether in the labor market, in the already insufficient social security system, in lifelong learning offers, in relationships, in leisure and cultural spaces, in the arrangements of cities, in housing and in ways of care.

The elderly population is one of the fastest growing population segments in the world. In many countries, there are older and older people compared to the number of children and pre-teens. But we still continue to invest massively in the early stages of life and very little in old age.

All sectors still act with the logic of guaranteeing a future for those who are starting their life trajectory, which is not wrong, but they stop thinking about people who, during this most part of their life, could never think freely, laugh at will , do what they always wanted, be where they always wanted, learn what they always wanted.

Older people, for their part, and for fear of increasing the feeling of not belonging, are reluctant to take on this new phase of their lives. They believe that being called elderly can be less bad. It’s because? Because we still discriminate a lot who are not young! Because we still give less opportunities and less listening to those who are old in this world!

Those who are old or old and are in different decision-making spaces or with the power to generate positive changes, very little assume they are old and continue to make the elderly Brazilian population invisible.

Poor elderly, black, LGBTQI+, homeless, deprived of liberty, indigenous, dark-skinned immigrants, how are they? What rights and barriers do these groups face to simply grow old and enjoy this stage of life? They want to be healthy enough to get out of bed, to eat something more than rice and beans, they want to reach 80 years of age (which should be a law, more than just a possibility).

How to think about aging and elderly people without the findings arising from research? There are few new opportunities for new and new researchers in the field of gerontology. We are many who try to research, write our articles at dawn and looking for some journal with submission fees that fits in our pockets that are increasingly shallow. The life of research in Brazil is extremely difficult for anyone who addresses the social problems that many politicians want to deny and make invisible.

As a society, little is said about health, spaces that promote good practices that guarantee good aging. On the other hand, new products, projects and interventions for anti-aging are launched, so as not to be gray and not have wrinkled skin! Hard to want to get old in this country. And see that we are the country of diversity! Hi?

From the perspective of those advocating the inclusion of code, I think little change will occur as the anti-aging culture and discrimination will continue for many years to come. We will not be able, in the short or medium term, to generate important changes capable of guaranteeing equal rights and opportunities for old and non-old people.

We need to think about the diseases that, long ago, affected more elderly people and now affect people in their 30s, reflecting that our lifestyle, our way of living, does not offer quality of life and a guarantee of adequate care.

We have to talk less about diseases and offer real possibilities, a more integrated care network, lower taxes on good food, tax incentives to create spaces that promote health, leisure, culture and expansion of possibilities for lifelong learning and work .

Old age will not be a disease! Now let’s build possibilities to see more old people without disease. Then everything will be better!